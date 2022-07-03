Phoenix man arrested on weapons charges in Waterbury

Waterbury, Conn. (WFSB) - The Waterbury Police Department Crime Prevention Unit was patrolling the area of Walnut Street due to complaints which included weapons and narcotics related offenses.

During this time, officers observed a vehicle with several motor vehicle violations and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Adrian Mcintosh of Phoenix, Arizona.

Mcintosh was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

Mcintosh did not posses a valid permit to carry the firearm and also had an active protective order in Arizona, which further prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Mcintosh was placed under arrest and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal transfer of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of a firearm or electronic defense weapon, violation of a protective order and various motor vehicle related charges.

Mcintosh was held by the Waterbury Police Department on a 250K bond pending court arraignment on 7-1-22.

