Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash after driver left the scene.

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad are investigating a fatal motor vehicle vs. motorcycle incident.

Earlier today, a small motorcycle, being operated by a 68 year-old Stamford resident, was traveling southbound on Newfield Ave.

At some point, that the operator of the motorcycle crossed into the northbound travel lane of Newfield Ave and collided with a four door sedan before hitting a second vehicle.

The collision with the first vehicle caused the operator to be thrown off of the motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcycle continued traveling southbound until coming to final stop just off of the roadway on the northbound side of the road.

The white sedan did not stay on the scene and continued travelling while the second vehicle stayed on the scene and attempted to assist the motorcyclist.

Several witnesses stopped and attempted to render aid to the motorcyclist until EMS arrived but despite all of the life-saving efforts, the operator was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Police say this is an active investigation, and the Stamford Police Departments CARS unit is looking to speak with the operator of the white four door vehicle that fled the scene.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this collision, or any information on the operator of the vehicle that left the scene, please contact the Stamford PD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.

