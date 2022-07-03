Great Day CT
Police are investigating a shooting involving a 5 year-old

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On July 2, New Haven Police received a 911 call regarding two people shot on Judith Terrace, between Quinnipiac Avenue and the dead-end.

Responding officers located a 26-year-old New Haven man who had been struck by gunfire and a 5-year-old who was grazed by gunfire in the lower leg, according to police.

both victims were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where the 26-year-old was listed in critical condition and the 5-year-old was listed as stable.

The Bureau of Identification collected ballistic evidence and detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation.

