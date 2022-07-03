Prices of Fourth of July food are up this year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - While Connecticut residents are shopping for the Fourth of July, they may notice the price of their favorite food is going up.

The prices on almost everything has gone up since last year’s July 4th holiday. Some residents say it’s worth the bump in price if they can spend quality time with their families.

“I’m having family over for a great time, lots of laughs, food, and fun,” says Vinnie Faienza of Rocky Hill.

But Vinnie and other shoppers are noticing their holiday celebrations are costing more this year.

According to market research, hot dogs went up 17 percent compared to last year. Ketchup is up 21 percent, and ground beef is up 11 percent.

“They have sales on everything, they can pick out the products on sales and eat those. It’s fine,” says Monroe Moses of Glastonbury.

“To see the family coming over and see the smiles on my kids’ faces, it’s definitely worth paying the extra money,” says Faienza.

