Seven Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close

(Source: Pixabay)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed because their parking lots have reached capacity.

The Fourth of July weekend is causing many Connecticut residents to spend time outdoors.

Here is a list of state parks that are currently closed:

  • Black Rock State Park, Watertown
  • Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
  • Gardner State Park, Salem
  • *Gillette Castle State Park- currently open to the public until sunset, however ticket sales for tours of the Castle are sold out.
  • Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  • Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
  • Squantz Pond, New Fairfield
  • Wadsworth Falls, Middletown

