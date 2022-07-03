Seven Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close

Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed because their parking lots have reached capacity.

The Fourth of July weekend is causing many Connecticut residents to spend time outdoors.

Here is a list of state parks that are currently closed:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Gardner State Park, Salem

* Gillette Castle State Park- currently open to the public until sunset, however ticket sales for tours of the Castle are sold out.

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

Squantz Pond, New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls, Middletown

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.