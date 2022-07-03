Seven Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Conn. (WFSB) - Several state parks are closed because their parking lots have reached capacity.
The Fourth of July weekend is causing many Connecticut residents to spend time outdoors.
Here is a list of state parks that are currently closed:
- Black Rock State Park, Watertown
- Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
- Gardner State Park, Salem
- *Gillette Castle State Park- currently open to the public until sunset, however ticket sales for tours of the Castle are sold out.
- Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
- Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
- Squantz Pond, New Fairfield
- Wadsworth Falls, Middletown
