Waterbury PD: Three juveniles charged following physical altercation, shots fired, fleeing in stolen vehicle

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) -Three juveniles were charged following a physical altercation, shots fired incident, and a crash in Waterbury on Saturday night.

Police say a 15-year-old, a 17-year-old, and 13-year-old were charged following these incidents.

According to police officials, they were called to 62 Alma Street around 5:30 pm on a report of shots fired.

Police say a physical altercation started outside of the residence between juveniles who lived there, and the three juvenile suspects. Following the altercation, the three suspects fled.

According to police reports, 15-year-old male displayed a handgun during the altercation and was later seen driving away.

Waterbury Police found evidence of gunfire but say there were no reported victims or injuries.

Around 6:40 pm, an officer from the Waterbury Prime Prevention Unit saw the suspects driving the stolen vehicle near Colonial Avenue. Police reports say the officer attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove around the west end of Waterbury.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole, and another unoccupied car near 25 Robbins Street.

Police say all three juveniles were transported to local hospitals for treatment and were taken into custody.

Police reports say all three were from Waterbury.

The 15-year-old was found with 3.2 grams of crack cocaine, a key fob to the stolen motor vehicle, $41.00, a loaded 9 mm handgun with an additional six rounds of ammunition in the magazine.

Police say the 15-year-old was known to police due to a recent arrest involving weapons and violent criminal activity.

The 15-year-old was charged with larceny, engaging in police pursuit, reckless driving, criminal trover, weapons in motor vehicle, tampering with evidence, interfering with an officer, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, illegal transfer of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor, assault, threatening, breach of peace, and other motor vehicle charges.

The two females, both 17 and 13, were charged with interfering with police, assault, and breach of peace.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo released a statement regarding this incident,

“The arrest of these young offenders, including the young man with prior violent criminal history, was a result of great police work on behalf of WPD officers who located the juvenile suspects involved in a very dangerous incident, while driving around in yet, another stolen motor vehicle with a loaded firearm endangering the safety of the community,”

