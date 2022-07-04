Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Big Dipper vs Dr. Mike’s

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!

Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles.

This week it’s between the Big Dipper in Prospect and Dr. Mike’s in Bethel.

Some of the Channel 3 morning team went to Prospect to check out the Big Dipper for this week’s ice cream social.

If you didn’t get there early before 10 a.m., there wasn’t a place to park!

It was so crowded!

A testament to how much this community loves their ice cream, and the family behind the business.

The daughter of a dentist named Dr. Mike’s in honor of her father when they opened in 1975.

Bethel’s Dr. Mike’s has changed hands, but the recipes stay the same, and the customers are hooked.

47 years working out of the world’s smallest ice cream factory.

Dr. Mike’s scoops out smiles by filling bellies.

To them, it’s an art.

