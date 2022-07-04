Dog Rescued from Hot Car in New Fairfield by Police

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Fairfield Police were dispatched to the back parking lot of a New Fairfield business for a dog locked in a car.

The business owners did not authorize the vehicle to be on their property and did not know who owned the vehicle, according to police.

Upon arrival officers observed a dog in distress in a black vehicle with all the windows up.

The car was locked, the owners were not around, and it was unknown how long the dog had been left in the vehicle.

Police officers broke the window of the vehicle and brought the dog to an air-conditioned cruiser where the dog recovered quickly.

New Fairfield Animal Control Officer, Kim Kraska, responded to the scene and took custody of the Yorkie dog.

The owner was reportedly at Squantz Pond State Park. They were advised of the situation and charges are pending.

New Fairfield Police want to remind everyone to never leave your pets alone in a car on a warm day. If you see an animal in distress in a hot car, report it to police immediately.

Approximate Vehicle Temperature:

Outside Inside Time to Reach

75 100 10 minutes

75 120 10 Minutes

85 90 5 Minutes

85 100 7-10 Minutes

85 120 30 Minutes

100 140 15 Minutes

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.