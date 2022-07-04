Hartford Fire Department battles early morning blaze
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews from the Hartford Fire Department are battling a fire on Ashley and Huntington Street.
Witnesses say they started smelling smoke around 2:30 on Monday morning.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
Hartford residents should avoid the area as crews are still battling this fire.
