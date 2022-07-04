Hartford police: Woman dead, man injured in overnight shooting at party

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is dead and a man is recovering after a shooting early Monday morning in Hartford.

Police said it happened on Shultas Place around 2:17 a.m.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive victim, said police.

A woman was taken to the hospital where she later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Jayla Heaven, 22, of Hartford.

Police said a second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

There was a large party in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

Hartford police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

