Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Hartford police: Woman dead, man injured in overnight shooting at party

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A woman is dead and a man is recovering after a shooting early Monday morning in Hartford.

Police said it happened on Shultas Place around 2:17 a.m.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive victim, said police.

A woman was taken to the hospital where she later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Jayla Heaven, 22, of Hartford.

Police said a second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

There was a large party in the area at the time of the shooting, police said.

Hartford police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington.
State parks reach parking capacity July 4th
Fantastic Weather For Monday.. Tracking Some Rain For Mid-Week!
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Fantastic Weather For Monday.. Tracking Some Rain For Mid-Week!
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Crews from the Hartford Fire Department are battling a fire on Ashley and Huntington Street.
Hartford Fire: Roof of market collapses in fire