Many parks and beaches are at capacity this holiday weekend, but for many that is the fun of it

MADISON, Conn. (WFSB) - At Hammanosset Beach in Madison, a sea of umbrellas and packed parking lots tells the story of spending the holiday at the beach.

It is crowded, but for many that’s the fun of it.

“It’s insanely crowded and the sands like really hot and it’s just like everyone is here and all the umbrellas, so many. But that’s cool. I like when its crowded and everyone’s music is blasting,” Sophia Falls of Springfield.

Frolicking in the water, soaking up the sun, and mix in some red, white and blue and you’ve got yourself a 4th of July beach day.

“I enjoy being with my family and my friends,” said Janessa Cartagena of North Branford.

With a packed beach comes long lines at the snack bar, but most people take it in stride as part of the experience.

“It’s taking some time, we’ve probably been here what twenty minutes or so and you’ll probably wait another twenty to get your food at least, yeah,” said Brian Painter of Manchester.

If you come to the beach on a holiday weekend, remember it will be crowded. Spend your time relaxing, destressing and enjoying the day.

