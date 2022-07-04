Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

New Haven arrestee overdoses in detention

Vermont lawmakers and advocates want to reframe the conversation around the overdose crisis...
Vermont lawmakers and advocates want to reframe the conversation around the overdose crisis after the governor vetoed a bill which would have explored so-called safe injection sites. - File photo(WCAX)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Sunday, New Haven Police Officers in the detention facility were alerted to a prisoner having a medical emergency.

The Detention Facility Supervisor immediately called for an ambulance to render proper medical care.

Officers monitored the prisoner until he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The prisoner was treated and released back to the detention facility with no further complications.

Police say the prisoner was passed a narcotics substance from a prisoner in another cell.

Police observed camera footage of the prisoner receiving something from another prisoner, passed from cell to cell, and interviews revealed the same.

it appears all prisoners were searched according to policy upon entering the facility, according to police.

The prisoner who passed the narcotic was charged with bringing a controlled substance into the Detention Facility.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and the Internal Affairs Unit are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gifted high school students from Connecticut and all over the country earned slots at...
Summer program at Quinnipiac University helps high schoolers get real-world experience
Channel 3 is looking for Connecticut's favorite ice cream spot.
Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Big Dipper vs Dr. Mike’s
A fire ravaged a Hartford building Monday morning.
Roof of market collapses in Hartford fire
Gifted high school students from Connecticut and all over the country earned slots at...
Summer program at Quinnipiac University helps high schoolers get real-world experience