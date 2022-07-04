New Haven arrestee overdoses in detention

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Sunday, New Haven Police Officers in the detention facility were alerted to a prisoner having a medical emergency.

The Detention Facility Supervisor immediately called for an ambulance to render proper medical care.

Officers monitored the prisoner until he was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The prisoner was treated and released back to the detention facility with no further complications.

Police say the prisoner was passed a narcotics substance from a prisoner in another cell.

Police observed camera footage of the prisoner receiving something from another prisoner, passed from cell to cell, and interviews revealed the same.

it appears all prisoners were searched according to policy upon entering the facility, according to police.

The prisoner who passed the narcotic was charged with bringing a controlled substance into the Detention Facility.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and the Internal Affairs Unit are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.