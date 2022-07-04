Great Day CT
New Milford mayor warns against swimming in Housatonic River

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - New Milford mayor Pete Bass warns against swimming or lounging in the river for a number of reasons.

There have been multiple drownings in the river over the past three years, making swimming and lounging not a good option.

Mayor Bass added, “The danger of the river is not only to those that may need assistance, but the 1st Responders that will have to respond as well.”

Mayor Bass says that if New Milford Police or Park Rangers see swimming/lounging taking place they will ask you to get out of the water.

He adds that canoeing, kayaking, and fishing are a great way to enjoy the river instead.

Walking along River Rd and the Riverbank, as well as sitting along the Riverbank to enjoy the scenery is also permitted, but setting campfires is not.

“During our watercourses assessment this spring, we made our goal to have zero drownings in New Milford waterways. We have posted flyers both in English and Spanish in various retail establishments in the Greater New Milford/ Danbury area talking about the dangers of the River.,” Said mayor Bass.

New Milford Police and Park Rangers will continue to patrol the watercourses for the safety of residents, first responders, and visitors.

Early Warning Weather Forecast