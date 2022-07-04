Search and rescue underway for 87 year-old in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Plainfield Police have set up a search and rescue around the area of Moosup Pond Road.

They are searching for 87 year old Norman Barrette.

Barrette went missing earlier today and was last seen wearing a blue/tan/green plaid long sleeve shirt, blue jean shorts, white knee high socks and grey sneakers.

Barrette is 5′7″, 150 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

The search and rescue operations are utilizing K-9 tracking, drones, boat searches, and have multiple agencies assisting, according to police.

If located, please contact the Plainfield police at 860-564-0804.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.