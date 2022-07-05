Amazing K9 Duos: East Haven Officer Palma and K9 Enzo

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Happy 4th of July and amazing K9 duo’s!

This week we caught up with Officer Palma and K9 Enzo of the East Haven Police Department.

Renee Denino: I’m Renee Dinino here at the East Haven Police Department which recently unveiled their K9 memorial for all of their K9 partners past and present. I’m seated next to Officer Palma and K9 Enzo. So tell me a little bit about you and your partnership with Enzo.

Officer Palma: So, me and Enzo started together in 2020, we’ve been together for two years. It’s been a great two years. He’s awesome. Best partner I could ask for. He’s already, he’s had uh, he’s had a pretty good run these last two years!

Renee Denino: So tell me about a typical day in the life of you and Enzo.

Officer Palma: So our typical day usually starts off whenever Enzo decides it starts! What I mean by that, it starts off scratching at the door, so he can go outside and galivant for however long he wants until he comes back to the door! Then we’ll eat some breakfast. typically I’ll give him a chicken quarter in the morning, its equivalent to brushing his teeth, and then we go to work. We work evening shift, so he looks forward to going to work, no matter what, he’s always excited and he’s always ready to go!

R: What’s his specialty?

P: So he’s a patrol narcotics K9, so he does building searches, tracking, trailing, narcotics, and criminal apprehension.

R: Is he your first K9 partner?

P: He’s my first K9 partner, yes.

R: Would you ever go back to a human partner again?

P: Absolutely not! He’s the best partner I could ask for right here! He’s always got my back, he’s always got his eye on me, he just makes work easier. Like I said he’s always enthusiastic, he’s always ready to go to work, and its like, you know, I work that 16 hour shift, that dreadful shift, you know its not so bad, I got my dog with me too.

