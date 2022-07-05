Berlin neighborhood stunned to find racist fliers littered on front lawns

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - Residents in a Berlin neighborhood said they’ve been on high alert ever since they found dozens of racist fliers.

It wasn’t the first time such an incident has been reported in Hartford County.

Neighborhoods within West Hartford were targeted back in April. A group of Southington homes were hit after that.

Neighbors in Berlin said they woke up Monday morning expecting to see flags for the Fourth of July, everything red, white, and blue. Instead, they said they found dozens of the fliers from a so-called neo-Nazi organization known as “Nationalist Social Club 131.”

The papers were littered across the front of their properties.

Even though state police assured the residents that they’re taking the situation seriously, residents said the fact that this hate group targeted their neighborhood to begin with was extremely upsetting.

“Everywhere on the street, they were just all over the streets, all over the lawns, up and down,” described Lucien J. Derosier Sr. of Berlin. “It looked like snow. That’s how many there was here.”

The incident was classified as a hate crime. As of July 1, a unit specifically created to investigate such incidents was made a permanent part of the Connecticut State Police.

“I just think it’s disgusting the way people act today and have nothing better to do than ruin the streets of not just Berlin, but everywhere you look,” Derosier said. “You see damage being done.”

Residents in a Berlin neighborhood said they’ve been on high alert ever since they found dozens of racist fliers.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.