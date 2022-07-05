Colchester firefighters respond to overnight fire

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Colchester overnight.

The Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company reported being called to an address on Cato Corner Road near Prospect Hill Road.

Firefighters reported “entrapment” in the building.

They also described the incident as a 2-alarm fire.

Channel 3 has a crew gathering more information.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.