Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Colchester firefighters respond to overnight fire

The Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company.
The Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company.(Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Colchester overnight.

The Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company reported being called to an address on Cato Corner Road near Prospect Hill Road.

Firefighters reported “entrapment” in the building.

They also described the incident as a 2-alarm fire.

Channel 3 has a crew gathering more information.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marquis Dasilva.
Stolen license plate leads to firearm arrest in Southington
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
State police respond to thousands of calls over Fourth of July weekend
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Tuesday night weather - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Clouds Build Today Ahead Of Rain This Evening...