CT motorcyclist killed in Great Barrington crash

Motorcycle Crash generic
Motorcycle Crash generic(ARC Images)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WFSB) - A motorcyclist from Connecticut was killed in a crash that happened Monday in Great Barrington, MA.

The rider was only identified as a 68-year-old man.

Great Barrington police said the crash happened on the south end of Main Street in front of the Bistro Box just after 12 p.m.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a Honda Accord turned left into the driveway of the Bistro Box and crossed into the path of the oncoming motorcyclist, who was on a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle on the opposite side of the road.

The Connecticut rider was severely hurt in the collision.

He was flown to the Albany Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Accord, along with its occupants, were not hurt.

Investigators asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Great Barrington Police Department at 413-528-0306.

