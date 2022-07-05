Elected leaders, health providers vow to protect reproductive rights

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - In a show of solidarity for the state’s commitment for abortion care, a member of President Biden’s cabinet visited the Planned Parenthood location in Waterbury.

United States Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra listened to concerns from Planned Parenthood providers, elected leaders and advocates.

“I think it’s important to say no woman is safe, until all women are safe.”

While celebrating the abortion and reproductive care freedoms in Connecticut, Becerra made it clear: he’s fighting to make sure it’s the case in all 50 states.

After a roundtable at Waterbury’s Planned Parenthood location, he described some things the administration is already discussing.

“We have for example already sat down with health insurers to make sure they understand under federal law, they are obligated to provide certain services, preventative care services, under federal law to all Americans including contraceptive coverage,” said Becerra.

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England President and CEO Amanda Skinner said she’d like to see federal public health crisis resources used.

“Whether that’s directing resources to support healthcare providers who are trying to provide abortion care, or people in communities who may need to travel,” said Skinner.

During Becerra’s visit, access to abortions was a big concern.

A local non-profit aims to help financially.

Jessica Puk is the Co-Founder and Board President of the Reach Fund.

The non-profit is nearly halfway of reaching their $50,000 goal to start giving grants to clinics like Planned Parenthood to cover abortion care costs.

Puk said not all insurance providers cover it, and there are other obstacles.

“There’s also instances where someone might be in a situation where they can’t use their insurance for their safety, if they’re in a domestic violence situation,” said Puk.

The Reach Fund would help in-state and out-of-state patients.

Planned Parenthood operates 15 of Connecticut’s 16 abortion clinics.

They’ve been seeing out-of-state patients since September, when Texas passed a law banning abortions at six weeks.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.