Firefighters responding to fire at New Milford High School

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at New Milford High School Tuesday afternoon.

The New Milford Fire Department confirmed crews are responding.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said fire departments from Brookfield, Danbury and other towns are assisting.

Bass said the fire is contained but still burning.

