Firefighters responding to fire at New Milford High School

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at New Milford High School Tuesday afternoon.

The New Milford Fire Department confirmed crews are responding.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said fire departments from Brookfield, Danbury and other towns are assisting.

Bass said the fire is contained but still burning.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

