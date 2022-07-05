Hartford police seek ‘endangered runaway’

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford are looking for a teenage boy they described as an “endangered runaway.”

They said 14-year-old Romeo Santiago was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

He’s described as having black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5′5″ tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jeans, a black belt, and mint green Jordan sneakers.

State police classified the case as a Silver Alert.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

