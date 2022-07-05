Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vessel.(Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 9)
By WAFB Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A teenage girl was killed Monday after falling off a pontoon boat into the Blind River.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Madison Bradley, 17, and another male passenger were riding on the bow of the boat in front of the protective rail when they hit a wake from a passing vessel.

Both Bradley and the man were knocked into the water.

Authorities say Bradley did not resurface and suffered severe propeller strikes.

The man had minor injuries and should be OK.

The boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while impaired and reckless operation of a vessel.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Tuesday night weather - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Clouds Build Today Ahead Of Rain This Evening...
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Roberto Ruiz-Montanez.
Police: Waterbury man tried to lure woman into back alley by impersonating officer
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Highland Park mass shooting news conference
Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif.,...
California forest fire temporarily strands July 4th revelers