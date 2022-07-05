Man in critical condition following shooting in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in critical condition following a shooting in Norwich.

According to police, the unidentified 23-year-old victim was shot in the area of Convent Avenue around 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said they received numerous 911 calls about it.

When officers arrived, they located the victim and found him to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The initial investigation found that it was a targeted attack against the victim, police said.

The man was transported by ambulance to Backus Hospital.

Police called investigation ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the shooting was encouraged to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 extension 3154, or its anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 extension 4.

