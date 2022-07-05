New London preparing for return of Sailfest

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Sailfest is back this week in New London, but many are concerned with safety.

City officials and police tell Eyewitness News everything is covered.

They’re working alongside state and federal agencies to make sure visitors have a great time.

The views are set, downtown vendors and stores are getting ready and those who’ve attended Sailfest in the past say, “let’s go.”

“Lots of fun, lots of entertainment,” said Donna Ross of New London.

Officials said the event is different this year.

“It is definitely different this time around, it’s a lot harder,” said Barbara Neff, Sailfest Producer.

It’s the first time New London has hosted Sailfest since 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Neff said the costs have gone up, while vendors and restaurants are all looking for help.

“Saturday we open up with 100 vendors it’s about half of what we’ve done in the past,” said Neff.

“I think we’ve proven we get better every year. I have utmost confidence in the team that is planning this,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero.

The police union criticized last month that the city doesn’t have enough police power to pull off the event safely.

New London police said planning is fluid, working with local state and federal agencies, covering the event, traffic and city life.

“We are taking proper precautions and steps to insure a safe event as possible,” said Captain Matthew Galante.

“We have a lot of police down here and they patrol a lot and no not really,” said Ross, when asked if she had any concerns.

Backpacks, coolers and strollers are not allowed at the event.

