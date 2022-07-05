Owner of popular Hartford market plans to rebuild after fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a massive fire at the Sigourney Market on Ashley Street.

The fire is a big loss for the community.

Crews demolished the market on Tuesday.

Neighbors said this was one of the few areas in the neighborhood they could go for groceries like meats.

The owner’s son said they will rebuild.

Charred rubble and piles of debris are what’s left behind.

“It’s real sad because everyone came here for everything,” said Edward Zawadzki of Hartford.

Flames tore through the building early Monday morning.

The building’s metal roof made it a difficult blaze for crews to put out.

Edward lives right around the corner from the market and used to come every day.

“Every day 3-4 times to get different things,” said Edward.

Residents said there was nothing like Sigourney Market.

“They had awesome food. Grinders were amazing. You know a lot of people went there to go shopping and stuff like that,” said Paul Comer of Hartford.

Neighbors said it’s hard to find fresh meats in the area and that’s one of the many reasons why people loved coming to the Sigourney Market.

“It’s one of our best as far as meats. You were able to get goat meat, all kinds of meat that’s hard to get in Hartford. Which we don’t have many stores like that,” said Delphine Gibson, of Hartford.

“I don’t have transportation so this is where I spent my money,” Edward said.

The first floor of the building was home to the market and the second floor had vacant apartments.

“I hope Luis I pray that Luis gets it back up and running again. Because there ain’t going to be anyone trying to replace Sigourney Market,” said Paul.

The owner hopes to have the supermarket rebuilt in about a year and a half.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries but are ok.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.