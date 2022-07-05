Police: Waterbury man tried to lure woman into back alley by impersonating officer

HOLYOKE, MA (WFSB) - A man from Waterbury was arrested by police in Holyoke, MA for impersonating a police officer.

Roberto Ruiz-Montanez, 51, was charged with disturbing the peace and impersonating a police officer.

The incident started around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they responded to 145 Cabot St. in Holyoke.

A resident flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering a woman at the address.

Officers who arrived on the scene learned that Ruiz-Montanez had stopped a woman by telling her he was an officer. The woman told police that the suspect approached her in a threatening manner and tried to get her into a rear alley. She said Ruiz-Montanez tried to convince her that he was an undercover officer.

An unidentified man tried to intercede but Ruiz-Montanez also identified himself as a police officer to him and told the man to leave. The unidentified male was the one who flagged down the initial officer for help.

