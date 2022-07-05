Recent flight woes could end up costing airlines

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Millions of Americans traveled over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but many people spent hours stuck in airports because of thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

It’s been an issue for weeks.

Experts expect that now that some of the busiest travel weekends of the summer are over, travelers may see fewer cancellations.

Early on Tuesday morning, Channel 3 saw just one flight cancellation at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

However, travelers and government officials said they continue to be frustrated that some airlines really dropped the ball when they were needed the most.

Since Thursday, U.S. airports had about 2,200 cancellations and 24,000 delays. That was actually an improvement from the last two holiday weekends this summer, which were Memorial Day and Juneteenth.

The issue, according to experts, was increased demand as flights were up about 15 percent from last summer, which nearly matched pre-pandemic levels and airline staffing shortages.

Still, U.S. transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said airlines must do better. He said if they accept payment for flights, it’s their responsibility to make sure they happen in a timely manner. That should especially happen because at the height of the pandemic, the airline industry received a $54 billion bailout in part to keep people employed.

Folks Channel 3 spoke with Tuesday morning said they understood that air carriers face challenges, but they need to improve because the current situation is unfair to customers.

“It comes down to the fundamental ‘if you don’t have enough people for it, you just don’t do it,’” said Charles Henshaw, a traveler. “You’ve got to be realistic about it because it does create a hardship for people when they are trying to travel.”

Buttigieg called on airlines to do better or face the consequences.

“The bottom line is they need to deliver,” he said. “We sent a lot of taxpayer funding, specifically for the purpose of keeping people employed at these airlines. And now, they need to have the people and they need to have the resources, to get people where they need to go.”

Airlines could lose business because of the quagmire. According to a new CBS News poll, about 75 percent of recent flyers regretted booking their flight and about 25 percent of those folks said they plan to drive instead for their next trip.

