Sen. Blumenthal introduces legislation aimed at aiding veterans who were sex assault victims

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator, the state’s Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner and advocates announced legislation aimed at ensuring that veterans who survived military sexual trauma have access to help.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, commissioner Thomas Saadi and the Wounded Warrior Project held a news conference at 12:15 p.m. at Minuteman Park in Hartford.

They introduced a bill that will ensure veterans who have survived military sexual trauma (MST) have access to trained peer support specialists within the Department of Veterans Affairs to help them navigate the complicated and often re-traumatizing process of documenting their assault.

Currently, Blumenthal said veterans who file disability claims with the VA to receive benefits due to the effects of MST have no formal mental or emotional health support.

The Blumenthal-led legislation would will offer invaluable resources to survivors of military sexual trauma to help them heal and formally document their claims.

He said an estimated 1 in 4 female veterans and 1 in 100 male veterans in the VA healthcare system report experiencing MST.

