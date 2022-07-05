Sen. Murphy continues his annual ‘Walk Across Connecticut’

LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Sen. Chris Murphy embarked on his annual “Walk Across Connecticut” on the Fourth of July.

On Tuesday, he said he’ll be walking to Litchfield.

He said he will hear from Connecticut residents about a variety of topics and gather feedback to take back to Washington.

Murphy said he will also hold a town hall in Litchfield that members of the public are invited to attend. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center on Bantam Road.

The senator started in Cornwall on Monday and walked about 20 miles.

Day 1 of my annual Walk Across Connecticut (4th of July!) is in the books.



Did some kayaking. Hit the Appalachian Trail. Heard from people about every topic from gas prices to wastewater treatment to electric bikes.



About 20 miles by river and road. #WalkCT pic.twitter.com/2zpe9hFmEz — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 4, 2022

His plan is to wrap up the walk on Thursday when he reaches New Haven.

