Sen. Murphy continues his annual ‘Walk Across Connecticut’
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Sen. Chris Murphy embarked on his annual “Walk Across Connecticut” on the Fourth of July.
On Tuesday, he said he’ll be walking to Litchfield.
He said he will hear from Connecticut residents about a variety of topics and gather feedback to take back to Washington.
Murphy said he will also hold a town hall in Litchfield that members of the public are invited to attend. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Litchfield Community Center on Bantam Road.
The senator started in Cornwall on Monday and walked about 20 miles.
His plan is to wrap up the walk on Thursday when he reaches New Haven.
