SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Cut Republic in Cromwell

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On this week’s Small Business Spotlight, we are featuring Cut Republic in Cromwell.

Courtney Connors took over the barber business at the beginning of June.

“It’s been a good of mine for years. It was kind of my end goal, so this was just kind of a perfect opportunity with him leaving, and he kind of wanted to keep it in the family,” says Connors.

Connors says her business is all about the family feel.

“Yes, very big family support. Very big support from my clientele so that’s a good feeling,” Connors said.

She also says her business has been steady.

“It’s been good, you know? Everyone needs a haircut so that kind of helps. I didn’t see too much of a change transitioning back from the pandemic clientele so that’s good,” says Connors.

Connors says the original owner opened during the pandemic.

“We do hair cutting, we do hot towel shaves, face masks, face scrubs. We always do a hot towel even if it’s just for a haircut as well and kind of try to do a shoulder massage and things like that,” says Connors.

She says after two years of business, she is happy to be back doing what she loves.

“I eventually thought I’d have to build everything back up and stuff, so this happened at a perfect time where everything’s kind of settled in. There’s already clientele here coming through it’s a lot of good traffic, so it made things easier,” says Connors.

Connors says they take walk-ins, but it’s easy to book an appointment ahead online.

“Making people feel good about themselves and showing them what their hair can do and different things that they can try so, it’s all just about the client,” Connors says.

