Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to plane crash in Terryville

A plane crash in Terryville is under investigation.
A plane crash in Terryville is under investigation.(Plymouth Fire Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERYVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A small plane crashed in Terryville Tuesday afternoon.

Officials confirmed the plane crashed into a wooded area of the Camp Mattatuck Boy Scout camp nearby.

Two people were removed from the plane. They have minor injuries, said officials.

Emergency responders confirm the plane crashed in the area of Mount Tobe Road.

Plymouth police said officers and the fire department are investigating the crash.

At this time, officials are not sure if the plane is connected to the airport nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the cause of the crash.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Timothy Coffee.
Windsor man arrested for Hartford catalytic converter theft
Immunologist weighs in on new Monkeypox cases reported in Mass.
Monkeypox case confirmed in Connecticut resident
Campbell and Wu
INTERVIEW: Monkeypox in CT
Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Sen. Blumenthal introduces legislation aimed at aiding veterans who were sex assault victims