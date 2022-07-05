Emergency crews respond to plane crash in Terryville

TERYVILLE, CT (WFSB) – A small plane crashed in Terryville Tuesday afternoon.

Officials confirmed the plane crashed into a wooded area of the Camp Mattatuck Boy Scout camp nearby.

Two people were removed from the plane. They have minor injuries, said officials.

Emergency responders confirm the plane crashed in the area of Mount Tobe Road.

Plymouth police said officers and the fire department are investigating the crash.

At this time, officials are not sure if the plane is connected to the airport nearby.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the cause of the crash.

