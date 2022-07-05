State police respond to thousands of calls over Fourth of July weekend

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut State Police said they responded to more than 6,400 calls for service over the Fourth of July weekend.

Troopers on Tuesday morning released their final statistics for the holiday enforcement period, which ran from 12 a.m. on July 1 through 11:59 p.m. on July 4.

They said they responded to 6,463 calls for service.

There were a total of 910 violations, including 644 for speeding and 43 for seatbelts.

The rest were for unsafe lane changes, following too close, cell phones, and texting.

Also included were 50 driving under the influence arrests.

Troopers said there were 299 crashes, two of which were deadly and 37 of which involved injuries.

