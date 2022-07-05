State police seek teen who was reported missing from New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 15-year-old girl from New Hartford was reported missing.

According to state police, Abigail Virginia Coon was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Troopers described her as standing 5′1″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has auburn hair and blue eyes.

Abigail was last seen wearing a long grey sweatshirt and dark-colored leggings. She has a heart-shaped tattoo on her left wrist and wears glasses and earrings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 860-626-1820.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.