Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

State police seek teen who was reported missing from New Hartford

Abigail Virginia Coon of New Hartford was last seen the morning of July 5, according to state...
Abigail Virginia Coon of New Hartford was last seen the morning of July 5, according to state police.(State police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 15-year-old girl from New Hartford was reported missing.

According to state police, Abigail Virginia Coon was last seen early Tuesday morning.

Troopers described her as standing 5′1″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has auburn hair and blue eyes.

Abigail was last seen wearing a long grey sweatshirt and dark-colored leggings. She has a heart-shaped tattoo on her left wrist and wears glasses and earrings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 860-626-1820.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holiday travel - WFSB
Recent flight woes could end up costing airlines
Berlin fliers
Berlin neighborhood stunned to find racist fliers littered on front lawns
Sen. Chris Murphy walked about 20 miles on July 4 as part of his annual 'Walk Across...
Sen. Murphy continues his annual ‘Walk Across Connecticut’
Romeo Santiago was last seen the morning of July 5, according to Hartford police.
Hartford police seek ‘endangered runaway’