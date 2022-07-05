Stolen license plate leads to firearm arrest in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A discovery of a vehicle with a stolen license plate led to the arrest of a man on firearms other charges.

Police in Southington said they arrested 25-year-old Marquis Dasilva of Waterbury on July 2.

They said a sergeant was traveling on Center Street in Southington while on duty when an alert about a stolen plate came in.

The vehicle, a 2002 Honda Accord, was found parked in a municipal lot at 129 Center St.

Police were able to confirm at that point that the plate was indeed stolen.

When the sergeant approached the vehicle, contact was made with a woman in the front passenger seat. Shortly after that happened, Dasilva identified himself as the owner and driver of the vehicle, and approached the sergeant.

Dasilva was requested to provide a driver’s license and vehicle paperwork. When he went into the vehicle to get them, police said a gun was visible in plain sight on the driver’s side seat.

Dasilva was immediately detained and further investigation occurred, police said.

They determined that Dasilva did not have a valid State of Connecticut pistol permit, and showed the status of a convicted felon. The firearm was determined to be a Taurus 9mm handgun, which contained a loaded 17 round magazine, with one live round in the chamber.

The vehicle was found to be unregistered and uninsured.

Dasilva was taken to Southington Police Headquarters and charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, theft of a marker plate, misuse of a marker plate, no insurance, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond and given a court date of Tuesday in New Britain.

