Windsor man arrested for Hartford catalytic converter theft

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested a Windsor man for a catalytic converter theft on Monday.

“The Hartford Police Capitol City Command Center (C4) coordinated a technology based catalytic converter theft operation with a local business that had been victim to several prior catalytic converter thefts,” police said.

By using a tracking device, police received a notification of a catalytic converter theft in progress, officials said.

Police said they tracked the stolen catalytic converter to an area in Windsor.

Hartford police recovered a second catalytic converter and identified an additional suspect, authorities said.

Timothy Coffee, 31, of Windsor, is charged with fourth-degree larceny.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

