Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

65-year-old man from Bethel reported missing

Coworkers, family say he failed to show up for work
Edmund Ligowski.
Edmund Ligowski.(Bethel police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - A 65-year-old man from Bethel was reported missing.

Bethel police said Edmund R. Ligowski was last seen on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Ligowski was reported missing by his coworkers and family when he failed to show up to work on Tuesday.

He was described as standing 5′11″ tall and weighing between 150 and 165 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

Ligowski has several tattoos on his chest and arms. They should be visible on his right wrist.

Police described his vehicle as a red four-door 2009 Subaru Impreza. Its registration is 644MRX.

Edmund Ligowski's vehicle was described as a red four door 2009 Subaru Impreza sedan.
Edmund Ligowski's vehicle was described as a red four door 2009 Subaru Impreza sedan.(Bethel police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bethel police at 203-744-7900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Budney Aerospace has several career opportunities.
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Budney Aerospace
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Friday forecast - WFSB
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A bright and breezy Wednesday! Tracking rain for Friday...
Karl Jacobson
New Haven’s permanent police chief officially sworn in today