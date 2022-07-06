65-year-old man from Bethel reported missing

BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - A 65-year-old man from Bethel was reported missing.

Bethel police said Edmund R. Ligowski was last seen on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Ligowski was reported missing by his coworkers and family when he failed to show up to work on Tuesday.

He was described as standing 5′11″ tall and weighing between 150 and 165 pounds. He is bald and has hazel eyes.

Ligowski has several tattoos on his chest and arms. They should be visible on his right wrist.

Police described his vehicle as a red four-door 2009 Subaru Impreza. Its registration is 644MRX.

Edmund Ligowski's vehicle was described as a red four door 2009 Subaru Impreza sedan. (Bethel police)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bethel police at 203-744-7900.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.