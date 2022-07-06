Advocates want hate crime charge in case of child pushed off bike in Deep River

DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) - Advocates are calling for a hate crime charge in a case of a biracial child who was pushed off a bicycle by a man in Deep River.

Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber, president of the Connecticut State Missionary Baptist Convention, and the victim’s mother, Desiree Dominique, scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday at Deep River Town Hall.

Kimber identified the victim as 11-year-old Daniel Duncan.

State police arrested 48-year-old Jameson Chapman for the incident, which happened on June 27 and was caught on camera.

A man is facing charges after pushing a boy off his bike in Deep River. (Video credit: Channel 3 viewer).

The video showed Champion yelling at the boy before shoving him off the bike.

Dominique said that Chapman accidentally bumped into her son, then took his anger out on Daniel.

In the video, Chapman could be heard asking the boy if he grew up in Connecticut. When Daniel said “no,” Champion said “exactly, so get the [expletive] out of town.”

Kimber argues that Daniel was attacked for riding his bicycle while Black in Deep River.

He said he is calling on the state to charge Chapman with a hate crime.

Jameson Chapman. (Connecticut State Police)

Chapman was charged with second-degree breach of peace, risk of injury to a child and third-degree assault. He was released after he posted bail.

