Campers concentrate on fun and learning at this year’s Camp Courant

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Camp Courant in Farmington officially kicked off its summer 2022 season on Wednesday.

The United Way said it incorporated “Summer of Action” into this year’s camp, which focuses on education through reading, as well as connecting kids and their families to helpful local resources.

Excitement from campers built on Wednesday morning with the big yellow buses pulled onto the property.

This year, the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut partnered with Camp Courant to launch the “Summer of Action.”

“Just supporting families, children and the community, hardworking families, that need to have that socialization for their kids while they’re at work,” said Eric Harrison, president, and CEO, United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut. “We’re just really excited to be a part of it and we’re a proud partner of Camp Courant.”

Campers and staff agreed that there were many things for which to look forward, including the pools and arts and crafts.

Under the summer sun, and having fun while learning, it was hard not to be inspired.

“We all crave it right?” Harrison said. “Even just myself standing here, you feel the socialization, the energy. It’s just great for kids to be able to connect with one another.”

