Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Connecticut is among the country’s most energy expensive states

WalletHub released its report on the most and least energy expensive states.
WalletHub released its report on the most and least energy expensive states.(WalletHub)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranked among the U.S.’s most energy expensive states, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released its list of 2022′s Most & Least Energy-Expensive States.

Connecticut was the 4th most energy expensive state.

WalletHub said 27 percent of American households experienced difficulty meeting their energy demands.

For its report, it compared the average monthly energy bills in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It used a special formula that accounted for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics contributed to its overall rank:

  • Average monthly energy bill: $611
  • 2nd in price of electricity
  • 8th in price of natural gas
  • 5th in natural gas consumption per consumer
  • 19th in price of motor fuel
  • 14th in home heating oil consumption per consumer

The only states more energy expensive than Connecticut were Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota.

The least energy expensive states were Nebraska, New Mexico and the District of Columbia.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Karl Jacobson will be sworn in as New Haven's permanent police chief on Wednesday morning.
New Haven’s permanent police chief to be officially sworn in today
Plymouth plane crash
Fuel a concern following plane crash in Plymouth
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast