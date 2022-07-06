Connecticut is among the country’s most energy expensive states

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranked among the U.S.’s most energy expensive states, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Wednesday released its list of 2022′s Most & Least Energy-Expensive States.

Connecticut was the 4th most energy expensive state.

WalletHub said 27 percent of American households experienced difficulty meeting their energy demands.

For its report, it compared the average monthly energy bills in the 50 states and the District of Columbia. It used a special formula that accounted for electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics contributed to its overall rank:

Average monthly energy bill: $611

2nd in price of electricity

8th in price of natural gas

5th in natural gas consumption per consumer

19th in price of motor fuel

14th in home heating oil consumption per consumer

The only states more energy expensive than Connecticut were Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota.

The least energy expensive states were Nebraska, New Mexico and the District of Columbia.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

