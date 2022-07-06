Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Fuel a concern following plane crash in Plymouth

Fuel left behind from a small plane crash in Plymouth remained a concern on Wednesday, the day after the incident.
By Marcy Jones and Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) – Fuel left behind from a small plane crash in Plymouth remained a concern on Wednesday, the day after the incident.

Charles Hutter, 80, of Nevada, walked away with only minor injuries following the Tuesday afternoon crash.

Hutter took off from nearby Waterbury-Oxford Airport and went down around 1 p.m. just a quarter of a mile away from a boy scouts camp.

The amount of fuel involved with the aircraft had environmental officials on high alert.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection confirmed that Hutter noticed a problem right after he took off.

The single engine Cessna 185 aircraft crashed in a wooded area off Route 262.

The pilot was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and crews were able to cut their way into the plane to pull out the nearly 80 gallons of fuel.

DEEP said containing the hazardous material was a top priority, but also very challenging because of logistics.

“You have to go through that and then there’s some old fields that are overgrown, then it’s another hundred feet into a heavy wooded area beyond that, so we’re actually cutting trees and digging a road into where the plane is,” said Ken LeClerc, supervising emergency response coordinator, DEEP.

The local boy scouts confirmed that no campers or programs were affected by the crash. Things at the camp will continue as planned.

DEEP told Channel 3 that it’s planning to remove the plane on Thursday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the cause of the crash.

Charles Hutter, 80, of Nevada, walked away with only minor injuries following the Tuesday afternoon crash.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

A plane crash in Terryville is under investigation.
Emergency crews respond to plane crash in Terryville

Latest News

WalletHub released its report on the most and least energy expensive states.
Connecticut is among the country’s most energy expensive states
Karl Jacobson will be sworn in as New Haven's permanent police chief on Wednesday morning.
New Haven’s permanent police chief to be officially sworn in today
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast