Groton Town police searching for missing man

Max Scott.
Max Scott.(Groton Town Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) – Groton Town police are searching for a man who went missing on June 25.

Police said Max Scott was last seen walking on South Road in Groton.

“Max is 27 years old, about 6′01″ tall, slim with long dark hair, blue eyes and likely a full beard,” said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call or message Groton Town police at 860-441-6712.

Police said he frequents the Poquonnock Bridge area.

“If you live in the South Road or Poquonnock Bridge area, please notify us if he happens to be on your home security cameras since June 25, 2022,” said Groton Town police.

