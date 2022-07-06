Litchfield County sees uptick in overdoses

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Litchfield County is on an overdose spike alert after twelve people overdosed last week. Two of those twelve have died.

Drug overdoses are a growing national crisis health leaders are trying to control.

“We had three or more overdoses either fatal, or non-fatal in the last 24 hours. We had kind of two spikes back-to-back starting Saturday and then again on Sunday. We have seen an uptick throughout the whole week,” says Lauren Pristo, a coordinator for the Litchfield County Opioid Task Force.

Most overdoses are due to fentanyl, a drug that could end up inside pressed pills. People of all ages are living with an addiction and are stuck in a cycle that community members like Lauren, Kyle, and Hailey are trying to break.

“We have people that are six figure jobs, and we have people that are struggling with homelessness and are trying to improve their lives,” says recovery support specialist Kyle Gelinaf.

They travel to towns line Winsted, Torrington, and North Canaan, key areas that have seen overdoses.

The Litchfield County Opioid Task Force also hands out Narcan- a medicine that can reverse an overdose. They say Narcan is a tool everyone should have on-hand.

“It started at a young age. I had some mental illness going on. Started self-medicating at a young age. I started experimenting. Experimenting turned into I found what worked quickly for me,” says Hailey Collins, a recovery navigator.

Hailey is a navigator with her personal pathway to recovery after being addicted to opioids.

“Breaking a lot of the bones in my body, almost losing my life multiple times. You kind of start to wake up and start looking for more in life. And that’s where I am today. I got my recovery support specialty certificate and I work in the field trying to give some light to people stuck in the darkness right now,” says Collins.

A light she has been shining all over Litchfield County, hoping people with a substance use disorder can shine like she does.

“It’s hard work, but I wouldn’t change it for the world because recovery is amazing and my life is like a dream right now,” says Collins.

For recovery resources, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.