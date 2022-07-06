Mail truck fire closes road in Guilford

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A mail truck fire closed a portion of a road in Guilford on Wednesday morning.

The Guilford Police Department said Durham Road between Bittner Park and Alma Lane was closed.

Police advised drivers to use Long Hill Road as an alternate route.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

“Just got word that the driver had completed his route and all deliveries had been made prior to the fire,” police posted to their Facebook page.

Police also said the driver was safe.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.