Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Mail truck fire closes road in Guilford

A mail truck fire closed a portion of Durham Road in Guilford on July 6.
A mail truck fire closed a portion of Durham Road in Guilford on July 6.(Guilford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A mail truck fire closed a portion of a road in Guilford on Wednesday morning.

The Guilford Police Department said Durham Road between Bittner Park and Alma Lane was closed.

Police advised drivers to use Long Hill Road as an alternate route.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

“Just got word that the driver had completed his route and all deliveries had been made prior to the fire,” police posted to their Facebook page.

Police also said the driver was safe.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Uber, Lyft drivers rally for help in Hartford amid rising gas prices, fees
Jameson Chapman was caught on camera shoving an 11-year-old boy off his bicycle on June 27, the...
Advocates want hate crime charge in case of child pushed off bike in Deep River
Karl Jacobson will be sworn in as New Haven's permanent police chief on Wednesday morning.
New Haven’s permanent police chief officially sworn in today
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast