Manchester PD: Hartford man accused of sexually abusing child

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is accused of sexually abusing a child in Manchester, said police.

In May the Manchester Police Child Investigations Unit received a tip that Jesus Manuel Figueroa, 32, of Hartford, was suspected of sexually abusing a child, the department said.

Police took Figueroa into custody on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Figueroa is charged with four counts of sexual assault first-degree, three counts of sexual assault fourth-degree, one count of strangulation or suffocation third-degree, and seven counts of risk of injury to/impairing morals of a minor.

He is held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester court Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500 or lead investigator Detective Kristopher Slate at 860-645-5543.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.