Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
We're Hiring Wednesday
Advertisement

Manchester’s Spruce Street Farmers Market held every Wednesday

Farmers Market held in Manchester every Wednesday
By Connor Lewis
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Rain or shine, the Manchester Spruce Street Farmer’s Market takes place every Wednesday.

The market is held at 163 Spruce Street.

There are over 25 vendors selling local produce, handmade jewelry, local beef, pork, chicken, eggs, honey, maple syrup, and fresh cut flowers.

The market is partnering with UConn Snap Education and will be teaching folks on how to best use their produce.

The food truck this week is Lobster Tails and live music Wednesday night is guitarist Fin Rowan.

Manchester Farmers Market

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Camp Courant kicked off on July 6.
Campers concentrate on fun and learning at this year’s Camp Courant
Summer school on hold after New Milford High School damaged in fire
Summer school on hold for students in New Milford after fire damages high school
Thursday to see a mix of sun and clouds
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Cooler, less humid tomorrow... a shower chance Friday, then a spectacular weekend!
Fireworks set off near dogs at shelter in New London
Police investigating after fireworks set off feet away from New London animal shelter