Manchester’s Spruce Street Farmers Market held every Wednesday

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Rain or shine, the Manchester Spruce Street Farmer’s Market takes place every Wednesday.

The market is held at 163 Spruce Street.

There are over 25 vendors selling local produce, handmade jewelry, local beef, pork, chicken, eggs, honey, maple syrup, and fresh cut flowers.

The market is partnering with UConn Snap Education and will be teaching folks on how to best use their produce.

The food truck this week is Lobster Tails and live music Wednesday night is guitarist Fin Rowan.

