New London police investigating homicide

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police in the Whaling City are investigating a homicide Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Colman Street and West Pleasant Street around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Police said officers located and treated an adult male victim that had sustained life threatening injuries.

The adult male victim was subsequently transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for further treatment, but was later pronounced deceased.

No additional details to include identification of the victim will be released at this time pending notification of next of kin. The incident does not appear to be a random act.

Police said this is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.