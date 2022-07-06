Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

New London police investigating homicide

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police in the Whaling City are investigating a homicide Wednesday.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Colman Street and West Pleasant Street around 10:30 Tuesday night.

Police said officers located and treated an adult male victim that had sustained life threatening injuries.

The adult male victim was subsequently transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for further treatment, but was later pronounced deceased.

No additional details to include identification of the victim will be released at this time pending notification of next of kin. The incident does not appear to be a random act.

Police said this is an ongoing and active investigation.

Anyone who has information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
There are showers on the perimeter of Connecticut, and they are super light.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A bright and breezy Wednesday! Tracking rain for Friday...
New Milford Fire
VIDEO: 60 people evacuated following fire at New Milford High School
80-year-old walks away from plane crash in Terryville
80-year-old walks away from plane crash in Terryville