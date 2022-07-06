Police investigating after fireworks set off feet away from New London animal shelter

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London police are investigating after fireworks were set off feet away from an animal shelter.

Authorities said illegal fireworks were set off at the regional shelter at Bates Woods Park Monday night.

Police are looking for those responsible.

A debris field of exploded fireworks liters the area near the New London-Waterford/East Lyme Animal Shelter at Bates Woods Park.

New London police were called to the site several times Monday night after large powerful fireworks were ignited there.

Burnt grass was extinguished by firefighters.

Those responsible could face cruelty to animal charges, as a dozen sheltered dogs were only 100 feet away.

The shelter posted about the incident on Facebook.

“These dogs have a miserable existence here. This is not a fun place for them, nobody’s enjoying their time at the Animal Shelter to make it worse for them through your actions, whether they’re intentional or not,” said Robert Yuchniuk, Animal Control Officer.

Animal experts from the American Veterinary Medical Association warn fireworks are stressful for dogs. The loud bangs and flashing lights can frighten them, causing them to howl, bark and become anxious.

Eyewitness news FaceTimed Pyro-Technic Expert Phil Gauvin, Kevin Hogan’s cousin, showing him some of the spent casings.

“That looks like a three inch top of a shell casing, the three holes are for pass fire, to ignite the composition,” Gauvin said. “Usually they’ll travel 100-200-300 feet in the air depending on the size and caliber of device, goes low enough it will blow your eardrums out.”

Just 100 feet away is burnt grass, which investigators suspect was the launching pad.

People are horrified by the careless action.

“Animals get it the worst,” said Victor Spinato, a retired firefighter with the New London Fire Department.

“I think it’s terrible. They’re defenseless,” said Denise Budroe of Griswold.

“Whether it was intentionally or accidentally I don’t know but it wasn’t fun for them, that’s for sure,” said Yuchniuk.

Animal control and New London police ask if you know who may be responsible to give them a call.

For more information on the shelter, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.