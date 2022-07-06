Summer school on hold for students in New Milford after fire damages high school

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Summer school is on hold for New Milford students after a fire ripped through the high school Tuesday.

60 students and staff were inside the building at the time.

They all got out safely.

Wednesday was supposed to be the first day of summer school in New Milford.

Instead, crews are working to repair fire and water damage inside the building.

The mayor said all three floors have heavy damage.

The school district is coming up with back up plans not only for summer school, but also, the start of the school year.

“This is going to be a continuing process as we had a large unfortunate event here,” said New Milford Mayor Pete Bass. “It was heavily extensive damage that we did have inside, water damage, smoke damage and the roof obviously the burn that happened there.”

Bass said crews will have to rebuild the center part of the school.

“It was rather intense for a long time,” said John Bates, of New Milford.

Bates watched in shock as smoke poured from the roof of the school for several hours Tuesday.

“They were still cutting holes into the roof and there was still smoke coming out,” said Bates.

Bates’ daughter is set to attend New Milford High School in the fall, but now high schoolers might have to relocate.

“Who knows no one knows what’s going to happen with how much damage was done,” said Bates.

“We’re working hard. We’re going to make these decisions to make sure our kids go to school. It’s going to take a little bit of time,” said Bass.

Officials put out a tentative plan for summer school, using Schaghticoke Middle School and Northville Elementary Schools.

They say start and end times will stay the same but pick up and drop off times could change.

The school district listed new locations for summer programs and said an updated bus list will be posted at https://www.newmilfordps.org/ .

Credit Recovery Program-Grades 9-12: Schaghticoke Middle School Library Media Center (Transportation provided) Contact: Holly Hollander: hollanderh@newmilfordps.org

Extended School Year Program: Schaghticoke Middle School (Transportation provided) Contact: Laura Olson: olsonl@newmilfordps.org

Extended School Year Program Ages 3, 4, and 5 only: Northville Elementary School (Transportation provided) Contact: Laura Olson: olsonl@newmilfordps.org

Summer Bridge Program: Incoming Grades 3-6: Northville Elementary School (Transportation Provided) Contact: Holly Hollander: hollanderh@newmilfordps.org

Summer Bridge Program: Incoming Grades 8 and 9: Schaghticoke Middle School (Transportation Provided) Contact: Holly Hollander: hollanderh@newmilfordps.org

*Algebra Readiness Program will be located at Schaghticoke Middle School from July 25-29 no transportation will be provided. Contact: Holly Hollander: hollanderh@newmilfordps.org

