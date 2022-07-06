Uber, Lyft drivers to rally in Hartford for help amid rising gas prices, fees

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rideshare drivers plan to rally at the state capitol in Hartford over their struggles from high gas prices, increased expenses and low pay.

Uber and Lyft drivers said they’re seeking help, and they have no right to negotiate over pay and fees.

The Connecticut chapter of the Independent Drivers Guild scheduled the rally and a caravan around the state capitol area on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The drivers argue that Uber and Lyft take as much as 40 percent of fares in fees out of drivers’ pay. They also said they have to pay for returning from out-of-state trips.

They said they want fair pay and bonuses so they benefit instead of the apps.

More could be read on the Connecticut Independent Drivers Guild website at CT.DriversGuild.org.

The guild said it has been the leading voice for fair pay and the health and safety of ride-hail riders and drivers both before and during the Coronavirus pandemic. It said it forced Uber to add a tipping option in the app and won the nation’s first minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers in New York City.

It said such advances put billions of dollars directly in the pockets of drivers.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.