Waterford, East Lyme Animal Control: Suspects likely sets off fireworks in animal control kennels

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - An investigation is underway after fireworks were allegedly let off in the kennels of New London’s Animal Control facility.

According to a post on the Waterford and East Lyme Animal Control’s Facebook page, the fireworks were let off in the animal control’s parking lot, and inside of the kennels.

“This morning we arrived at the New London Animal shelter in Bates Woods Park, and it looks like a war zone with all of the expended firework debris in our parking lot,” says the Facebook post.

The post further details that there was debris found inside of the dog kennels, saying that it indicated fireworks were set off at the dogs inside the kennels.

“This is a miserable place for the animals on the best of days, last night must have been unbearable,” the post says.

According to the New London Police Department, they received reports of fireworks in the Bates Woods area around 11:28 pm on July 4th.

Officers found fireworks debris located near the shelter, and a small fire in a nearby grassy area. The New London Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The Police department is asking anyone with information to contact the New London Police Department at (860) 447-5269 at ext. 0. Anonymous tips can be sent to the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPD and the information to Tip411 (847411).

Screenshot of the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control's Facebook post. (WFSB)

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.